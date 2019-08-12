Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 12, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 50 29 .633
St. Paul 47 32 .595 3
Winnipeg 46 33 .582 4
Chicago 45 33 .577
Gary Southshore 32 47 .405 18
Milwaukee 32 47 .405 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 47 32 .595
Sioux City 45 34 .570 2
Kansas City 40 37 .519 6
Lincoln 35 43 .449 11½
Sioux Falls 33 46 .418 14
Texas 20 59 .253 27

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service