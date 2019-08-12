|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|50
|29
|.633
|—
|Winnipeg
|47
|33
|.588
|3½
|St. Paul
|47
|33
|.588
|3½
|Chicago
|46
|33
|.582
|4
|Gary Southshore
|32
|47
|.405
|18
|Milwaukee
|32
|47
|.405
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|Sioux City
|45
|34
|.570
|2
|Kansas City
|40
|37
|.519
|6
|Lincoln
|35
|44
|.443
|12
|Sioux Falls
|33
|46
|.418
|14
|Texas
|20
|59
|.253
|27
___
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago 5, Lincoln 4
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg 8, St. Paul 0
Texas at Gary Southshore, ppd.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
