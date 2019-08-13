Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 13, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 51 29 .638
St. Paul 48 33 .593
Chicago 46 33 .582
Winnipeg 47 34 .580
Gary Southshore 33 47 .413 18
Milwaukee 32 48 .400 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 47 33 .588
Sioux City 46 35 .568
Kansas City 41 37 .526 5
Lincoln 35 44 .443 11½
Sioux Falls 34 47 .420 13½
Texas 20 60 .250 27

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City 12, Sioux Falls 5

St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 2

Gary Southshore 3, Texas 1, 7 innings

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

