|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|52
|29
|.642
|—
|St. Paul
|48
|33
|.593
|4
|Winnipeg
|47
|34
|.580
|5
|Chicago
|46
|34
|.575
|5½
|Gary Southshore
|33
|47
|.413
|18½
|Milwaukee
|32
|49
|.395
|20
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Sioux City
|46
|35
|.568
|1½
|Kansas City
|41
|37
|.526
|5
|Lincoln
|36
|44
|.450
|11
|Sioux Falls
|34
|47
|.420
|13½
|Texas
|20
|60
|.250
|27
Sioux City 12, Sioux Falls 5
St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 2
Gary Southshore 3, Texas 1, 7 innings
Kansas City 9, Cleburne 7
Lincoln 4, Chicago 3
Fargo-Moorhead 8, Milwaukee 0
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
