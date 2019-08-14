Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 14, 2019
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 52 29 .642
St. Paul 48 33 .593 4
Winnipeg 47 34 .580 5
Chicago 46 34 .575
Gary Southshore 33 48 .407 19
Milwaukee 32 49 .395 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 47 34 .580
Sioux City 46 35 .568 1
Kansas City 42 37 .532 4
Lincoln 36 44 .450 10½
Sioux Falls 34 47 .420 13
Texas 21 60 .259 26

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City 12, Sioux Falls 5

St. Paul 10, Winnipeg 2

Gary Southshore 3, Texas 1, 7 innings

Kansas City 9, Cleburne 7

Lincoln 4, Chicago 3

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Milwaukee 0

Texas 7, Gary Southshore 6

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

