The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 15, 2019 12:44 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 53 29 .646
St. Paul 49 33 .598 4
Chicago 47 34 .580
Winnipeg 47 35 .573 6
Gary Southshore 33 49 .402 20
Milwaukee 32 50 .390 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 47 35 .573
Sioux City 46 35 .568 ½
Kansas City 43 37 .538 3
Lincoln 36 45 .444 10½
Sioux Falls 34 47 .420 12½
Texas 22 60 .268 25

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 8, Lincoln 1

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Cleburne 4

St. Paul 5, Winnipeg 4

Texas 8, Gary Southshore 5

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Texas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Sports News

The Associated Press

