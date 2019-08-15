At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 53 29 .646 — St. Paul 49 33 .598 4 Chicago 47 34 .580 5½ Winnipeg 47 35 .573 6 Gary Southshore 33 49 .402 20 Milwaukee 32 50 .390 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 47 35 .573 — Sioux City 46 35 .568 ½ Kansas City 43 37 .538 3 Lincoln 36 45 .444 10½ Sioux Falls 34 47 .420 12½ Texas 22 60 .268 25

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 8, Lincoln 1

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Cleburne 4

Advertisement

St. Paul 5, Winnipeg 4

Texas 8, Gary Southshore 5

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Texas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.