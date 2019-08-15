|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|St. Paul
|49
|33
|.598
|4
|Chicago
|47
|34
|.580
|5½
|Winnipeg
|47
|35
|.573
|6
|Gary Southshore
|33
|49
|.402
|20
|Milwaukee
|32
|50
|.390
|21
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|Sioux City
|46
|35
|.568
|½
|Kansas City
|43
|37
|.538
|3
|Lincoln
|36
|45
|.444
|10½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|47
|.420
|12½
|Texas
|22
|60
|.268
|25
___
Chicago 8, Lincoln 1
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5, Cleburne 4
St. Paul 5, Winnipeg 4
Texas 8, Gary Southshore 5, 11 innings
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.