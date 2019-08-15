Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 15, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 53 29 .646
St. Paul 49 33 .598 4
Chicago 47 34 .580
Winnipeg 47 35 .573 6
Gary Southshore 33 49 .402 20
Milwaukee 32 50 .390 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 47 35 .573
Sioux City 46 35 .568 ½
Kansas City 43 37 .538 3
Lincoln 36 45 .444 10½
Sioux Falls 34 47 .420 12½
Texas 22 60 .268 25

___

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Texas, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, cancelled

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

