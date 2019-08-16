|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|54
|29
|.651
|—
|St. Paul
|50
|33
|.602
|4
|Chicago
|47
|34
|.580
|6
|Winnipeg
|47
|35
|.573
|6½
|Gary Southshore
|34
|49
|.410
|20
|Milwaukee
|32
|51
|.386
|22
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|48
|35
|.578
|—
|Sioux City
|46
|36
|.561
|1½
|Kansas City
|43
|37
|.538
|3½
|Lincoln
|36
|46
|.439
|11½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|48
|.415
|13½
|Texas
|22
|60
|.268
|25½
___
Fargo-Moorhead 4, Sioux Falls 2
St. Paul 7, Lincoln 4
Cleburne 9, Sioux City 1
Gary Southshore 2, Milwaukee 1
Chicago 13, Winnipeg 0
Kansas City at Texas, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, Game 2, TBD
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.