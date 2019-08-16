At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 54 29 .651 — St. Paul 50 33 .602 4 Chicago 48 34 .585 5½ Winnipeg 47 36 .566 7 Gary Southshore 34 49 .410 20 Milwaukee 32 51 .386 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 48 35 .578 — Sioux City 46 36 .561 1½ Kansas City 44 37 .543 3 Lincoln 36 46 .439 11½ Sioux Falls 34 48 .415 13½ Texas 22 61 .265 26

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Texas 2, 7 innings

Kansas City at Texas, Game 2, TBD

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

