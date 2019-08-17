|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|55
|29
|.655
|—
|St. Paul
|51
|33
|.607
|4
|Chicago
|49
|34
|.590
|5½
|Winnipeg
|47
|37
|.560
|8
|Gary Southshore
|34
|50
|.405
|21
|Milwaukee
|33
|51
|.393
|22
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|Sioux City
|46
|37
|.554
|2½
|Kansas City
|45
|37
|.549
|3
|Lincoln
|36
|47
|.434
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|49
|.410
|14½
|Texas
|22
|62
|.262
|27
___
Kansas City 3, Texas 2, 7 innings
Kansas City 4, Texas 1, 7 innings
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1
Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 10
St. Paul 6, Lincoln 1
Cleburne 7, Sioux City 5
Milwaukee 7, Gary Southshore 2
Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.