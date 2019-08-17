Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 17, 2019 12:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 55 29 .655
St. Paul 51 33 .607 4
Chicago 49 34 .590
Winnipeg 47 37 .560 8
Gary Southshore 34 50 .405 21
Milwaukee 33 51 .393 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 49 35 .583
Sioux City 46 37 .554
Kansas City 45 37 .549 3
Lincoln 36 47 .434 12½
Sioux Falls 34 49 .410 14½
Texas 22 62 .262 27

___

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Texas 2, 7 innings

Kansas City 4, Texas 1, 7 innings

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Sioux Falls 10

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Paul 6, Lincoln 1

Cleburne 7, Sioux City 5

Milwaukee 7, Gary Southshore 2

Saturday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Fargo-Moorhead, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US