American Association

August 17, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 56 29 .659
St. Paul 51 33 .607
Chicago 49 34 .590 6
Winnipeg 47 37 .560
Gary Southshore 34 50 .405 21½
Milwaukee 33 51 .393 22½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 49 35 .583
Sioux City 46 37 .554
Kansas City 45 37 .549 3
Lincoln 36 47 .434 12½
Sioux Falls 34 50 .405 15
Texas 22 62 .262 27

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 14, Sioux Falls 6

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

