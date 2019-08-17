|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|56
|29
|.659
|—
|St. Paul
|51
|33
|.607
|4½
|Chicago
|49
|34
|.590
|6
|Winnipeg
|47
|37
|.560
|8½
|Gary Southshore
|34
|50
|.405
|21½
|Milwaukee
|33
|51
|.393
|22½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|49
|35
|.583
|—
|Sioux City
|46
|37
|.554
|2½
|Kansas City
|45
|37
|.549
|3
|Lincoln
|36
|47
|.434
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|50
|.405
|15
|Texas
|22
|62
|.262
|27
___
Fargo-Moorhead 14, Sioux Falls 6
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Cleburne, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.