|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|56
|29
|.659
|—
|St. Paul
|52
|33
|.612
|4
|Chicago
|49
|35
|.583
|6½
|Winnipeg
|48
|37
|.565
|8
|Milwaukee
|34
|51
|.400
|22
|Gary Southshore
|34
|51
|.400
|22
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|Kansas City
|46
|37
|.554
|3
|Sioux City
|46
|38
|.548
|3½
|Lincoln
|36
|48
|.429
|13½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|50
|.405
|15½
|Texas
|22
|63
|.259
|28
___
Fargo-Moorhead 14, Sioux Falls 6
Winnipeg 10, Chicago 2
Milwaukee 3, Gary Southshore 2
Cleburne 4, Sioux City 2
St. Paul 3, Lincoln 0
Kansas City 7, Texas 4
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
