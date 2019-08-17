At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 56 29 .659 — St. Paul 52 33 .612 4 Chicago 49 35 .583 6½ Winnipeg 48 37 .565 8 Milwaukee 34 51 .400 22 Gary Southshore 34 51 .400 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 50 35 .588 — Kansas City 46 37 .554 3 Sioux City 46 38 .548 3½ Lincoln 36 48 .429 13½ Sioux Falls 34 50 .405 15½ Texas 22 63 .259 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 14, Sioux Falls 6

Winnipeg 10, Chicago 2

Milwaukee 3, Gary Southshore 2

Cleburne 4, Sioux City 2

St. Paul 3, Lincoln 0

Kansas City 7, Texas 4

Sunday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

