American Association

August 19, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 57 29 .663
St. Paul 53 33 .616 4
Chicago 50 35 .588
Winnipeg 48 38 .558 9
Milwaukee 34 52 .395 23
Gary Southshore 34 52 .395 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 51 35 .593
Kansas City 47 37 .560 3
Sioux City 46 39 .541
Lincoln 36 49 .424 14½
Sioux Falls 34 51 .400 16½
Texas 23 63 .267 28

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

