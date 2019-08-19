At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 57 29 .663 — St. Paul 53 33 .616 4 Chicago 50 35 .588 6½ Winnipeg 48 38 .558 9 Milwaukee 34 52 .395 23 Gary Southshore 34 52 .395 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 51 35 .593 — Kansas City 47 37 .560 3 Sioux City 46 39 .541 4½ Lincoln 37 49 .430 14 Sioux Falls 34 51 .400 16½ Texas 23 64 .264 28½

___

Monday’s Games

St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln 2, Texas 0

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

