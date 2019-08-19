|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|57
|29
|.663
|—
|St. Paul
|53
|33
|.616
|4
|Chicago
|50
|35
|.588
|6½
|Winnipeg
|48
|38
|.558
|9
|Milwaukee
|34
|52
|.395
|23
|Gary Southshore
|34
|52
|.395
|23
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|Kansas City
|47
|37
|.560
|3
|Sioux City
|46
|39
|.541
|4½
|Lincoln
|37
|49
|.430
|14
|Sioux Falls
|34
|51
|.400
|16½
|Texas
|23
|64
|.264
|28½
___
St. Paul at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Gary Southshore 0
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln 2, Texas 0
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.