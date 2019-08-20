Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 20, 2019 12:37 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 58 29 .667
St. Paul 54 33 .621 4
Chicago 51 35 .593
Winnipeg 48 39 .552 10
Milwaukee 34 53 .391 24
Gary Southshore 34 53 .391 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 52 35 .598
Kansas City 47 38 .553 4
Sioux City 47 39 .547
Lincoln 37 49 .430 14½
Sioux Falls 34 52 .395 17½
Texas 23 64 .264 29

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne 14, Sioux Falls 8

St. Paul 8, Winnipeg 5

Lincoln 2, Texas 0

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Sioux City 5, Kansas City 0

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Lincoln at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

