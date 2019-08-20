Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 20, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 58 30 .659
St. Paul 54 33 .621
Chicago 51 35 .593 6
Winnipeg 48 39 .552
Gary Southshore 35 53 .398 23
Milwaukee 34 53 .391 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 52 35 .598
Kansas City 47 38 .553 4
Sioux City 47 39 .547
Lincoln 37 50 .425 15
Sioux Falls 34 52 .395 17½
Texas 24 64 .273 28½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0

Texas 3, Lincoln 1

Cleburne at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

