|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|58
|30
|.659
|—
|St. Paul
|54
|33
|.621
|3½
|Chicago
|52
|35
|.598
|5½
|Winnipeg
|48
|39
|.552
|9½
|Gary Southshore
|35
|53
|.398
|23
|Milwaukee
|34
|54
|.386
|24
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|53
|35
|.602
|—
|Sioux City
|48
|39
|.552
|4½
|Kansas City
|47
|39
|.547
|5
|Lincoln
|37
|50
|.425
|15½
|Sioux Falls
|34
|53
|.391
|18½
|Texas
|24
|64
|.273
|29
___
Cleburne 12, Sioux Falls 10
Gary Southshore 2, Fargo-Moorhead 0
Texas 3, Lincoln 1
Chicago 8, Milwaukee 3
Sioux City 3, Kansas City 2
Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.