|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chicago
|52
|35
|.598
|Milwaukee
|34
|54
|.386
|Gary Southshore
|35
|53
|.398
|Fargo-Moorhead
|58
|30
|.659
|St. Paul
|54
|33
|.621
|Winnipeg
|48
|39
|.552
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|34
|53
|.391
|Cleburne
|53
|35
|.602
|Texas
|24
|64
|.273
|Kansas City
|48
|39
|.552
|Lincoln
|37
|51
|.420
|Sioux City
|48
|39
|.552
___
Kansas City 4, Lincoln 2, 7 innings
Lincoln at Kansas City, Game 2, TBD
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.