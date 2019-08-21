Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 21, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chicago 52 35 .598
Milwaukee 34 54 .386
Gary Southshore 35 53 .398
Fargo-Moorhead 58 30 .659
St. Paul 54 33 .621
Winnipeg 48 39 .552
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux Falls 34 53 .391
Cleburne 53 35 .602
Texas 24 64 .273
Kansas City 49 39 .557
Lincoln 37 52 .416
Sioux City 48 39 .552

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Lincoln 2, 7 innings

Kansas City 1, Lincoln 0, 7 innings

St. Paul 5, Gary Southshore 2

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 14, Chicago 4

Sioux Falls 20, Texas 5

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

