American Association

August 22, 2019 12:59 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 58 31 .652
St. Paul 55 33 .625
Chicago 52 36 .591
Winnipeg 49 39 .557
Milwaukee 35 54 .393 23
Gary Southshore 35 54 .393 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 53 36 .596
Sioux City 49 39 .557
Kansas City 49 39 .557
Lincoln 37 52 .416 16
Sioux Falls 35 53 .398 17½
Texas 24 65 .270 29

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Lincoln 2, 7 innings

Kansas City 1, Lincoln 0, 7 innings

St. Paul 5, Gary Southshore 2

Winnipeg 14, Chicago 4

Sioux Falls 20, Texas 5

Sioux City 5, Cleburne 3

Milwaukee 5, Fargo-Moorhead 4

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Kansas City, 12:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

