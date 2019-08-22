|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|58
|31
|.652
|—
|St. Paul
|55
|33
|.625
|2½
|Chicago
|52
|36
|.591
|5½
|Winnipeg
|49
|39
|.557
|8½
|Milwaukee
|35
|54
|.393
|23
|Gary Southshore
|35
|54
|.393
|23
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|53
|36
|.596
|—
|Kansas City
|50
|39
|.562
|3
|Sioux City
|49
|39
|.557
|3½
|Lincoln
|37
|53
|.411
|16½
|Sioux Falls
|35
|53
|.398
|17½
|Texas
|24
|65
|.270
|29
___
Kansas City 5, Lincoln 2
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.