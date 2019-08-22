Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 22, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 58 31 .652
St. Paul 55 33 .625
Chicago 52 36 .591
Winnipeg 49 39 .557
Milwaukee 35 54 .393 23
Gary Southshore 35 54 .393 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 53 36 .596
Kansas City 50 39 .562 3
Sioux City 49 39 .557
Lincoln 37 53 .411 16½
Sioux Falls 35 53 .398 17½
Texas 24 65 .270 29

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Lincoln 2

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

