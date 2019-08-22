Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 22, 2019 11:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 59 31 .656
St. Paul 56 33 .629
Chicago 53 36 .596
Winnipeg 49 40 .551
Milwaukee 35 55 .389 24
Gary Southshore 35 55 .389 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 53 36 .596
Kansas City 50 39 .562 3
Sioux City 49 39 .557
Lincoln 37 53 .411 16½
Sioux Falls 35 54 .393 18
Texas 25 65 .278 28½

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Lincoln 2

Chicago 2, Winnipeg 0

St. Paul 3, Gary Southshore 2

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Milwaukee 1

Texas 3, Sioux Falls 2

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

