At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 59 31 .656 — St. Paul 56 33 .629 2½ Chicago 53 36 .596 5½ Winnipeg 49 40 .551 9½ Milwaukee 35 55 .389 24 Gary Southshore 35 55 .389 24 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 53 36 .596 — Kansas City 50 39 .562 3 Sioux City 49 39 .557 3½ Lincoln 37 53 .411 16½ Sioux Falls 35 54 .393 18 Texas 25 65 .278 28½

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Lincoln 2

Chicago 2, Winnipeg 0

St. Paul 3, Gary Southshore 2

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead 4, Milwaukee 1

Texas 3, Sioux Falls 2

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.