|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|59
|31
|.656
|—
|St. Paul
|56
|33
|.629
|2½
|Chicago
|53
|36
|.596
|5½
|Winnipeg
|49
|40
|.551
|9½
|Milwaukee
|35
|55
|.389
|24
|Gary Southshore
|35
|55
|.389
|24
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Sioux City
|50
|39
|.562
|2½
|Kansas City
|50
|39
|.562
|2½
|Lincoln
|37
|53
|.411
|16
|Sioux Falls
|35
|54
|.393
|17½
|Texas
|25
|65
|.278
|28
___
Chicago 6, Winnipeg 1
Kansas City 7, Lincoln 4
Gary Southshore 3, St. Paul 2
Fargo-Moorhead 3, Milwaukee 1
Sioux Falls 6, Texas 4
Sioux City 7, Cleburne 4
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.