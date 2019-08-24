Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 24, 2019 2:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 59 31 .656
St. Paul 56 33 .629
Chicago 53 36 .596
Winnipeg 49 40 .551
Milwaukee 35 55 .389 24
Gary Southshore 35 55 .389 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 53 37 .589
Sioux City 50 39 .562
Kansas City 50 39 .562
Lincoln 37 53 .411 16
Sioux Falls 35 54 .393 17½
Texas 25 65 .278 28

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 6, Winnipeg 1

Kansas City 7, Lincoln 4, 11 innings

Gary Southshore 3, St. Paul 2

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead 3, Milwaukee 1

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sioux Falls 6, Texas 4

Sioux City 7, Cleburne 4

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow