At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 60 31 .659 — St. Paul 56 34 .622 3½ Chicago 54 36 .600 5½ Winnipeg 49 41 .544 10½ Gary Southshore 36 55 .396 24 Milwaukee 35 56 .385 25 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 53 38 .582 — Sioux City 51 39 .567 1½ Kansas City 51 39 .567 1½ Lincoln 37 54 .407 16 Sioux Falls 36 54 .400 16½ Texas 25 66 .275 28

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

