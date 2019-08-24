Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 24, 2019 10:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 60 31 .659
St. Paul 56 34 .622
Chicago 54 36 .600
Winnipeg 49 41 .544 10½
Gary Southshore 36 55 .396 24
Milwaukee 36 56 .391 24½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 53 38 .582
Sioux City 51 39 .567
Kansas City 51 39 .567
Lincoln 37 54 .407 16
Sioux Falls 36 55 .396 17
Texas 25 66 .275 28

___

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee 1, Sioux Falls 0

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

