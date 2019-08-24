|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|60
|31
|.659
|—
|St. Paul
|56
|34
|.622
|3½
|Chicago
|54
|36
|.600
|5½
|Winnipeg
|49
|41
|.544
|10½
|Milwaukee
|36
|56
|.391
|24½
|Gary Southshore
|36
|56
|.391
|24½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|Kansas City
|52
|39
|.571
|1
|Sioux City
|51
|40
|.560
|2
|Lincoln
|38
|54
|.413
|15½
|Sioux Falls
|36
|55
|.396
|17
|Texas
|25
|66
|.275
|28
___
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Kansas City 9, Sioux City 5
Milwaukee 1, Sioux Falls 0
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln 5, Gary Southshore 2
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
