The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 25, 2019 12:11 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 61 31 .663
St. Paul 56 34 .622 4
Chicago 54 36 .600 6
Winnipeg 49 42 .538 11½
Milwaukee 36 56 .391 25
Gary Southshore 36 56 .391 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 54 38 .587
Kansas City 52 39 .571
Sioux City 51 40 .560
Lincoln 38 54 .413 16
Sioux Falls 36 55 .396 17½
Texas 25 67 .272 29

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Winnipeg 9

Kansas City 9, Sioux City 5

Milwaukee 1, Sioux Falls 0

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Lincoln 5, Gary Southshore 2

Cleburne 22, Texas 2

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

