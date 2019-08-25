|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|61
|32
|.656
|—
|St. Paul
|57
|34
|.626
|3
|Chicago
|54
|37
|.593
|6
|Winnipeg
|50
|42
|.543
|10½
|Gary Southshore
|36
|56
|.391
|24½
|Milwaukee
|36
|57
|.387
|25
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|54
|38
|.587
|—
|Kansas City
|52
|40
|.565
|2
|Sioux City
|52
|40
|.565
|2
|Lincoln
|38
|54
|.413
|16
|Sioux Falls
|37
|55
|.402
|17
|Texas
|25
|67
|.272
|29
___
Winnipeg 7, Fargo-Moorhead 5
Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 6
Sioux City 6, Kansas City 2
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
