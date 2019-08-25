At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 61 32 .656 — St. Paul 58 34 .630 2½ Chicago 54 38 .587 6½ Winnipeg 50 42 .543 10½ Gary Southshore 37 55 .402 23½ Milwaukee 36 57 .387 25 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 54 38 .587 — Kansas City 52 40 .565 2 Sioux City 52 40 .565 2 Lincoln 37 55 .402 17 Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17 Texas 25 67 .272 29

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 7, Fargo-Moorhead 5

Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 6

Sioux City 6, Kansas City 2

St. Paul 5, Chicago 4

Gary Southshore 4, Lincoln 1

Texas at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

