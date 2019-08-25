Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 25, 2019 11:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 61 32 .656
St. Paul 58 34 .630
Chicago 54 38 .587
Winnipeg 50 42 .543 10½
Gary Southshore 37 56 .398 24
Milwaukee 36 57 .387 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 54 39 .581
Kansas City 52 40 .565
Sioux City 52 40 .565
Lincoln 38 55 .409 16
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 16½
Texas 26 67 .280 28

___

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 7, Fargo-Moorhead 5

Sioux Falls 7, Milwaukee 6

Sioux City 6, Kansas City 2

St. Paul 5, Chicago 4

Gary Southshore 4, Lincoln 1

Texas 8, Cleburne 2

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

