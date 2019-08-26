|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|61
|32
|.656
|—
|St. Paul
|58
|34
|.630
|2½
|Chicago
|54
|38
|.587
|6½
|Winnipeg
|50
|42
|.543
|10½
|Gary Southshore
|37
|56
|.398
|24
|Milwaukee
|36
|57
|.387
|25
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|Kansas City
|52
|40
|.565
|1½
|Sioux City
|52
|40
|.565
|1½
|Lincoln
|38
|55
|.409
|16
|Sioux Falls
|37
|55
|.402
|16½
|Texas
|26
|67
|.280
|28
___
Gary Southshore at Lincoln, cancelled
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Kansas City at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
