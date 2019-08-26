Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 26, 2019 11:40 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 61 32 .656
St. Paul 59 34 .634 2
Chicago 54 39 .581 7
Winnipeg 50 42 .543 10½
Gary Southshore 37 56 .398 24
Milwaukee 36 57 .387 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 55 39 .585
Sioux City 53 40 .570
Kansas City 52 41 .559
Lincoln 38 55 .409 16½
Sioux Falls 37 55 .402 17
Texas 26 68 .277 29

___

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, cancelled

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul 7, Chicago 6

Cleburne 10, Texas 4

Sioux City 8, Kansas City 2

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

