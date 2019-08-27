Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 27, 2019 1:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 61 33 .649
St. Paul 59 34 .634
Chicago 54 39 .581
Winnipeg 51 42 .548
Gary Southshore 37 56 .398 23½
Milwaukee 37 57 .394 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 55 39 .585
Sioux City 53 40 .570
Kansas City 52 41 .559
Lincoln 38 55 .409 16½
Sioux Falls 37 56 .398 17½
Texas 26 68 .277 29

___

Monday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Lincoln, cancelled

Winnipeg 9, Fargo-Moorhead 3

St. Paul 7, Chicago 6

Advertisement

Cleburne 10, Texas 4

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Sioux City 8, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, Sioux Falls 3

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus