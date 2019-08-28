At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 61 33 .649 — St. Paul 59 35 .628 2 Chicago 55 39 .585 6 Winnipeg 51 42 .548 9½ Gary Southshore 37 56 .398 23½ Milwaukee 37 57 .394 24 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 55 39 .585 — Sioux City 54 40 .574 1 Kansas City 53 41 .564 2 Lincoln 38 55 .409 16½ Sioux Falls 37 57 .394 18 Texas 26 69 .274 29½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago 11, St. Paul 9

Sioux City 14, Sioux Falls 4

Advertisement

Kansas City 6, Texas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.