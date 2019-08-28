Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 28, 2019 12:11 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 61 33 .649
St. Paul 59 35 .628 2
Chicago 55 39 .585 6
Winnipeg 51 42 .548
Gary Southshore 37 56 .398 23½
Milwaukee 37 57 .394 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 55 39 .585
Sioux City 54 40 .574 1
Kansas City 53 41 .564 2
Lincoln 38 55 .409 16½
Sioux Falls 37 57 .394 18
Texas 26 69 .274 29½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Chicago 11, St. Paul 9

Sioux City 14, Sioux Falls 4

Kansas City 6, Texas 1

Wednesday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

