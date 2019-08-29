Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 29, 2019 1:10 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 61 34 .642
St. Paul 60 35 .632 1
Chicago 56 39 .589 5
Winnipeg 53 42 .558 8
Milwaukee 37 58 .389 24
Gary Southshore 37 58 .389 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 55 40 .579
Cleburne 55 40 .579
Kansas City 54 41 .568 1
Lincoln 39 55 .415 15½
Sioux Falls 37 58 .389 18
Texas 26 70 .271 29½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg 3, Gary Southshore 2

Chicago 10, Milwaukee 3

Lincoln 9, Cleburne 8, 12 innings

St. Paul 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Kansas City 16, Texas 1

Sioux City 9, Sioux Falls 1

Thursday’s Games

Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

