|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|61
|34
|.642
|—
|St. Paul
|60
|35
|.632
|1
|Chicago
|56
|39
|.589
|5
|Winnipeg
|53
|42
|.558
|8
|Milwaukee
|37
|58
|.389
|24
|Gary Southshore
|37
|58
|.389
|24
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|55
|40
|.579
|—
|Cleburne
|55
|40
|.579
|—
|Kansas City
|54
|41
|.568
|1
|Lincoln
|39
|55
|.415
|15½
|Sioux Falls
|37
|58
|.389
|18
|Texas
|26
|70
|.271
|29½
___
Gary Southshore at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
