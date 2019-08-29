|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|61
|34
|.642
|—
|St. Paul
|60
|35
|.632
|1
|Chicago
|57
|39
|.594
|4½
|Winnipeg
|54
|42
|.563
|7½
|Milwaukee
|37
|59
|.385
|24½
|Gary Southshore
|37
|59
|.385
|24½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|Sioux City
|55
|40
|.579
|½
|Kansas City
|54
|41
|.568
|1½
|Lincoln
|39
|56
|.411
|16½
|Sioux Falls
|37
|58
|.389
|18½
|Texas
|26
|70
|.271
|30
___
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg 2, Gary Southshore 0
Cleburne 2, Lincoln 0
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.