Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 29, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 61 34 .642
St. Paul 60 35 .632 1
Chicago 57 39 .594
Winnipeg 54 42 .563
Milwaukee 37 59 .385 24½
Gary Southshore 37 59 .385 24½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 56 40 .583
Sioux City 55 40 .579 ½
Kansas City 54 41 .568
Lincoln 39 56 .411 16½
Sioux Falls 37 58 .389 18½
Texas 26 70 .271 30

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Winnipeg 2, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne 2, Lincoln 0

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space