At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 61 35 .635 — Fargo-Moorhead 61 35 .635 — Chicago 57 39 .594 4 Winnipeg 54 42 .563 7 Milwaukee 37 59 .385 24 Gary Southshore 37 59 .385 24 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 56 40 .583 — Cleburne 56 40 .583 — Kansas City 55 41 .573 1 Lincoln 39 56 .411 16½ Sioux Falls 37 59 .385 19 Texas 26 71 .268 30½

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

Winnipeg 2, Gary Southshore 0

Cleburne 2, Lincoln 0

Sioux City 8, Sioux Falls 1

St. Paul 12, Fargo-Moorhead 9

Kansas City 3, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

