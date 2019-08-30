|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|61
|35
|.635
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|61
|35
|.635
|—
|Chicago
|57
|39
|.594
|4
|Winnipeg
|54
|42
|.563
|7
|Milwaukee
|37
|59
|.385
|24
|Gary Southshore
|37
|59
|.385
|24
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|Cleburne
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|Kansas City
|55
|41
|.573
|1
|Lincoln
|39
|56
|.411
|16½
|Sioux Falls
|37
|59
|.385
|19
|Texas
|26
|71
|.268
|30½
___
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
