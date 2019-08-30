Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 30, 2019 11:40 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 61 35 .635
Fargo-Moorhead 61 35 .635
Chicago 57 39 .594 4
Winnipeg 55 42 .567
Milwaukee 37 59 .385 24
Gary Southshore 37 59 .385 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 41 .577
Cleburne 56 41 .577
Kansas City 56 41 .577
Lincoln 40 56 .417 15½
Sioux Falls 37 60 .381 19
Texas 26 71 .268 30

Friday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4

Kansas City 3, Sioux City 1

Lincoln 6, Cleburne 5

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

