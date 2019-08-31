At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB St. Paul 62 35 .639 — Fargo-Moorhead 61 36 .629 1 Chicago 58 39 .598 4 Winnipeg 55 42 .567 7 Gary Southshore 37 59 .385 24½ Milwaukee 37 60 .381 25 South Division W L Pct. GB Sioux City 56 41 .577 — Cleburne 56 41 .577 — Kansas City 56 41 .577 — Lincoln 40 56 .417 15½ Sioux Falls 37 60 .381 19 Texas 26 71 .268 30

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Paul 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3

Advertisement

Kansas City 3, Sioux City 1

Lincoln 6, Cleburne 5

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.