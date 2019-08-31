|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Paul
|62
|35
|.639
|—
|Fargo-Moorhead
|61
|36
|.629
|1
|Chicago
|58
|39
|.598
|4
|Winnipeg
|55
|42
|.567
|7
|Gary Southshore
|37
|59
|.385
|24½
|Milwaukee
|37
|60
|.381
|25
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sioux City
|56
|41
|.577
|—
|Cleburne
|56
|41
|.577
|—
|Kansas City
|56
|41
|.577
|—
|Lincoln
|40
|56
|.417
|15½
|Sioux Falls
|37
|60
|.381
|19
|Texas
|26
|71
|.268
|30
___
Winnipeg 5, Sioux Falls 4
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3
St. Paul 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3
Kansas City 3, Sioux City 1
Lincoln 6, Cleburne 5
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 5:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
