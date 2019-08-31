Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 31, 2019 9:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Paul 62 35 .639
Fargo-Moorhead 61 36 .629 1
Chicago 58 39 .598 4
Winnipeg 55 42 .567 7
Gary Southshore 38 59 .392 24
Milwaukee 37 60 .381 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Sioux City 56 41 .577
Cleburne 56 41 .577
Kansas City 56 41 .577
Lincoln 40 57 .412 16
Sioux Falls 37 60 .381 19
Texas 26 71 .268 30

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Gary Southshore 2, Lincoln 0

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Cleburne at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Lincoln at Gary Southshore, 2:10 p.m.

