American League

August 1, 2019 1:10 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 68 39 .636
Tampa Bay 62 48 .564
Boston 59 50 .541 10
Toronto 43 67 .391 26½
Baltimore 36 71 .336 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 66 41 .617
Cleveland 63 44 .589 3
Chicago 46 59 .438 19
Kansas City 40 70 .364 27½
Detroit 32 72 .308 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 40 .633
Oakland 61 48 .560 8
Los Angeles 56 54 .509 13½
Texas 54 54 .500 14½
Seattle 47 64 .423 23

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5

Seattle 8, Texas 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 1

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 10, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 7

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Pineda 7-5) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-2), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Oakland (Mengden 5-2), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 12-5) at Cleveland (Salazar 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 1-1) at Boston (Cashner 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

