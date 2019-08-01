East Division W L Pct GB New York 68 39 .636 — Tampa Bay 63 48 .568 7 Boston 59 51 .536 10½ Toronto 44 67 .396 26 Baltimore 36 72 .333 32½ Central Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 66 42 .611 — Cleveland 63 45 .583 3 Chicago 46 60 .434 19 Kansas City 40 70 .364 27 Detroit 32 72 .308 32 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 70 40 .636 — Oakland 62 48 .564 8 Los Angeles 56 54 .509 14 Texas 54 54 .500 15 Seattle 47 64 .423 23½

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 5

Toronto 4, Kansas City 1

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 10, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, Miami 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 7

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 4

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

