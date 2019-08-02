Listen Live Sports

American League

August 2, 2019 10:18 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 69 39 .639
Tampa Bay 63 48 .568
Boston 59 52 .532 11½
Toronto 44 67 .396 26½
Baltimore 36 72 .333 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 66 42 .611
Cleveland 64 45 .587
Chicago 46 60 .434 19
Kansas City 40 70 .364 27
Detroit 32 72 .308 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 70 40 .636
Oakland 62 48 .564 8
Los Angeles 56 55 .505 14½
Texas 54 54 .500 15
Seattle 47 64 .423 23½

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 4

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Sale 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (German 13-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Castillo 1-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 5-5) at Minnesota (Gibson 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-8) at Houston (Sanchez 3-14), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Texas (Sampson 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

