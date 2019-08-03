Listen Live Sports

American League

August 3, 2019 3:53 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 39 .642
Tampa Bay 63 48 .568 8
Boston 59 53 .527 12½
Toronto 45 67 .402 26½
Baltimore 36 73 .330 34
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 67 42 .615
Cleveland 64 45 .587 3
Chicago 47 60 .439 19
Kansas City 40 71 .360 28
Detroit 32 73 .305 33
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 71 40 .640
Oakland 62 48 .564
Los Angeles 56 55 .505 15
Texas 55 54 .505 15
Seattle 47 65 .420 24½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3, 15 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5, Detroit 4

Minnesota 11, Kansas City 9

Houston 10, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-1) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Wisler 2-2) at Houston (Verlander 14-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Texas (Payano 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7) at Oakland (Roark 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

