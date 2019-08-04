Listen Live Sports

American League

August 4, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 71 39 .645
Tampa Bay 65 48 .575
Boston 59 54 .522 13½
Toronto 45 69 .395 28
Baltimore 38 73 .342 33½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 69 42 .622
Cleveland 66 45 .595 3
Chicago 48 61 .440 20
Kansas City 40 73 .354 30
Detroit 32 75 .299 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 40 .646
Oakland 63 48 .568 9
Texas 57 54 .514 15
Los Angeles 56 57 .496 17
Seattle 47 67 .412 26½

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 2, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Miami 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 9, Seattle 0

Minnesota 11, Kansas City 3

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Oakland 8, St. Louis 3

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 0

Texas 9, Detroit 4

St. Louis at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Baltimore (Ynoa 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 12-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

