|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|39
|.652
|—
|Tampa Bay
|65
|49
|.570
|9
|Boston
|60
|55
|.522
|14½
|Toronto
|46
|69
|.400
|28½
|Baltimore
|38
|74
|.339
|35
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|70
|42
|.625
|—
|Cleveland
|66
|46
|.589
|4
|Chicago
|49
|61
|.445
|20
|Kansas City
|40
|74
|.351
|31
|Detroit
|32
|76
|.296
|36
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|40
|.646
|—
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|8½
|Texas
|58
|54
|.518
|14½
|Los Angeles
|56
|58
|.491
|17½
|Seattle
|47
|67
|.412
|26½
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Houston 3, Seattle 1
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 0
Texas 9, Detroit 4
Oakland 4, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 1, Cleveland 0
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-4) at Detroit (Norris 3-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Holder 5-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-0) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Junis 6-10) at Boston (Cashner 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
