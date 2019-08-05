Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American League

August 5, 2019 11:17 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 73 39 .652
Tampa Bay 65 49 .570 9
Boston 60 55 .522 14½
Toronto 46 69 .400 28½
Baltimore 38 74 .339 35
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 70 42 .625
Cleveland 66 46 .589 4
Chicago 49 61 .445 20
Kansas City 40 74 .351 31
Detroit 32 76 .296 36
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 73 40 .646
Oakland 64 48 .571
Texas 58 54 .518 14½
Los Angeles 56 58 .491 17½
Seattle 47 67 .412 26½

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Philadelphia 5

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 0

Texas 9, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 6

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Boston 7, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 1, Cleveland 0

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 5, Atlanta 3

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-4) at Detroit (Norris 3-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Holder 5-2) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-0) at Detroit (VerHagen 1-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Junis 6-10) at Boston (Cashner 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-7), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at Houston (Greinke 10-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima